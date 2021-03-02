Bonnie L. Pollock, 59, a lifetime resident of Keene, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, after a courageous battle with a brain tumor. She passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of her home with the love of family near.
Bonnie was born the daughter of Pauline L. (Santala) and Wendell L. Pollock on Aug. 23, 1961, in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1979. She went on in her studies and graduated from Becker Junior College with an associates degree in travel management with the class of 1981.
Bonnie started her professional career at Bookings Travel, a position she enjoyed as it allowed her to explore and travel the world. Later she joined the staff at Church & Main. She then continued her working career at other various Cheshire County businesses as an administrative assistant. Most recently she was employed by the Senior Center in Keene as a receptionist for four years before her retirement in 2020.
She loved life and her family. Bonnie had a love for Siamese cats and had several over the years. Bubboes, her most recent, was a playful and loving companion. Time was spent doing puzzles, playing cards and watching movies. Bonnie loved hot air balloons and one of her life’s highlights was flying in a balloon. As an avid shopper Bonnie had amassed a large collection of hot air balloon memorabilia. Bonnie gave freely of her time by volunteering at Cheshire Medical Center and the Keene Senior Center.
Miss Pollock is survived by her parents, Wendell and Pauline Pollock of Keene; her three siblings: Brenda McCormack and her husband, Steven, of Keene; Nancy Watkins and her husband, Geary, of Keene; and Brian Pollock of Keene. In addition, she leaves nieces, a nephew, cousins and friends.
In keeping with Bonnie’s wishes there are no calling hours. A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene. Donations may be made in memory of Bonnie L. Pollock to: Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities, 91 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431; or the Keene Senior Center, 70 Court St., Keene NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.