Bonnie L. Aiken, 68, of Hinsdale, died on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Bonnie was born the daughter of the late Elvira (Haley) and Gilbert Aiken on Jan. 30, 1953, in Athol, Mass. She lived in Westminster, Mass., and Guilford, Vt., briefly as a child. She was educated locally and attended Hinsdale schools.
She worked as a Home Health Aid for Hilltop House and Bayada Nurse, where she proudly earned her LNA. She then worked for several clients as a private care LNA until her retirement in 2013.
Bonnie enjoyed the thrill of completing crossword puzzles, watching TV and knitting. She could be found sitting with her best friend, her cat, Sassy. She was most happy to be with her grandchildren and family.
Miss Aiken is survived by her daughter, Lori J. Thornburg, and her wife, Jennifer, of Carson, Wash.; her sisters: Mary Whittle and her husband, Norman, of Hinsdale; and Holly Franklin and her husband, Stanley, of Brattleboro; seven grandchildren: Jason, Christopher, Ann, Sarah, Sophie, Thomas and Johnathan Thornburg; and her close friends, Kevin Harte and James LaBelle. In addition, she is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her longtime companion, Albert “Bob” W. Duso, who passed on Feb. 15, 1998; and her siblings, Brenda Aiken, Walter Aiken and Howard Aiken.
In keeping with Bonnie’s wishes there are no calling hours. A graveside service will occur on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, 121 Depot St., Hinsdale. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Bonnie L. Aiken to: National Kidney Foundation, Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville MD 20852.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
