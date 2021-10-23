Bonnie L. Aiken, 68, of Hinsdale, passed away on Oct. 20, 2021. She passed peacefully with the love of family near at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Civil War relic hunter finds Winchester soldier's ID, prompts memorial
- Cheshire Medical shifts to strictest COVID-related visitation status
- Gas outage affects 1,000 customers across Keene
- Injured hiker rescued from top of Mount Monadnock
- "Ribs" should never be a four-letter word
- State: Another COVID death in Cheshire County
- Hinsdale residents raise environmental questions at solar array info session
- Beginning Sunday, you'll have to dial the area code for local calls
- NH COVID cases continue to rise
- Agreement positions Monadnock Family Services, Antioch for major moves
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.