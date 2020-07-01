Bonnie Jean Ridge
Dr. Bonnie Jean Ridge, the devoted wife of Dr. David A. Ridge for 60 years, went to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 28, surrounded by her family. She went home to glory in the very room where four of her six children were born and where she had her chiropractic office for 50 years.
Bonnie was born Nov. 23, 1939, in Netawaka, Kan., to Fred and Inez Cramer. She left Holton, Kan., where she grew up to go to Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, where she met her future husband. David and Bonnie were married on Aug. 23, 1959, during their junior year of college. Following graduation they moved to New Hampshire, eventually settling in Keene where they practiced chiropractic together and raised their family.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her daughter Heidi Lynn Ridge in 1979 and her brother Donald Cramer of Kansas.
In addition to her husband, her surviving family includes her sister, Mary Boos, and her husband, Donald, who live in Maryland.
Also, her five remaining children: daughter Dawna Poirier and her husband, Roger, currently residing in South Korea, son Bruce Ridge and his wife Melody of Wisconsin, daughter Dallas Harvey and her husband, Matt, of South Dakota, son Eric Ridge and his wife, Jenifer, of North Carolina, and son Keith Ridge of New Hampshire. She also leaves behind 11 precious grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Bonnie enjoyed the outdoors and loved working and gardening at their summer home in Nelson. She and David were able to travel to Bermuda, England, Scotland, South Korea, Alaska, Israel and Jordan.
She was a talented, welcoming, open-hearted woman known for her cooking, baking and sewing skills and her extensive hospitality. She loved serving the Lord and others; always with a cheerful and kind heart. In addition to practicing chiropractic, other involvements in her life included the N.H. Natural Health Food Association, N.H. Association of Chiropractic, N.H. Republican Women, and she was a Mary Kay consultant. She was an integral and faithful member of Beth-el Bible Church in Surry where she assumed many roles in church life including women’s ministry and teaching Sunday School.
Proverbs 31:28 says that “Her children rise up and call her blessed, her husband also, and he praises her.” That is exactly the sentiment of her family; it was a privilege to have her as a wife and mother. She was truly a blessing and an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed here on Earth even as we await the eternal hope and promise of a Heavenly reunion for all who are in Christ Jesus. (1Thes. 4:16+17)
The family would like to thank all those who cared for her and David during these past three years at their home in Keene.
A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Home Health Care, Hospice & Community Services, Inc., in memory of Bonnie Ridge. Checks may be payable to the above and mailed to P.O. Box 564, Keene, NH 03431.
