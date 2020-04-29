Bonnie J. Cooke
Bonnie Jean Cooke, 60, of Fitzwilliam, passed away on April 18, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene following a period of failing health.
She was born on Dec. 5, 1959, in Newport, the daughter of Christina (Laclair) Donaldson and Ted Brown.
Bonnie had a great love of the out-of-doors, especially working in her floral and vegetable gardens. This love also extended to cookouts and nights by the fire. She had a huge heart and loved helping others. She also loved fishing, cooking and watching old TV shows.
Bonnie created many special memories with her family, especially her granddaughter, Becca. Her daughter, Elisha, reflected that her mother inspired many people and that to her, she was her “hero.” Her cat, “Sasha,” stole a piece of her heart as well.
She is survived by her daughter, Elisha Cooke-Moore, and her husband, Jason Moore, of Fitzwilliam; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; four sisters: Terry Beeman and her husband, Darwin, of Claremont; Cindy Hutchinson of Sullivan; Deborah Hickman and her husband, Toby, of Georgia; and Michelle Chase and her husband, Vernon, of Langdon; a special cousin, Anne Laclair, of Claremont, whom Bonnie considered like a sister; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Bonnie was predeceased by her partner of 31 years, Keith Conway, on Oct. 19, 2019; and two sisters and two brothers.
Services for Bonnie will be private.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
