Bobbi Jo Tillson

Bobbi Jo (Sharkey) Tillson, 44, of Stoddard, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022, in the comfort of her home with the love of her family near.
She was born a daughter to Brenda (Blackmer) and Steven Sharkey on Jan. 31, 1978, in Keene. She was educated locally at Thayer High School in Winchester. On July 14, 2001, Bobbi Jo exchanged vows with the love of her life, Matthew S. Tillson. They had a simple service with all their family and friends at the Swanzey Community House and have been married for the past 21 years.
She enjoyed her time working at Michael’s Craft Store in Keene for the past 10 years as their operations manager until she retired this year. In past years she also worked as a home health aid for Residential Resources in Keene. Bobbi Jo loved crafting, gardening, and spending time at the beach and ocean. One thing she’s most known for was her big heart and helping anyone who was in need. She also enjoyed spending her time thrift shopping, long car rides and going on walks.
Mrs. Tillson is survived by her parents: Brenda and her husband, Gerald, of Homosassa, Fla.; and Steven Sharkey of Gilsum; her husband, Matthew S. Tillson, of Stoddard; her two children, Ashlyn H. Tillson of Homosassa, Fla., and Kaitlyn M. Tillson of Stoddard; and her three siblings: Stacey Sommerset and her husband, Daryl, of Spofford; Chad Sharkey and his wife, Amanda, of Marlborough; and Phylicia Sharkey of Keene. She is also survived by her grandmother, Barbara Blackmer, of Keene; her in-laws, Bruce and Lucy Tillson, of Gilsum; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She is now at peace with her grandparents, George Blackmer; Arthur and Alice Sharkey; and her beloved dog, Belle.
In keeping with Bobbi Jo’s wishes all services will be private. Although flowers will be gladly accepted, the family has asked that donations may be made out to Joy’s Network, 463 Washington St., Keene NH 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).