Blakely Grace Nash
Blakely Grace Nash passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 27, 2020. Blakely Grace was born Nov. 5, 2019, at 12:50 p.m. at 6 pounds, 2 ounces and 18 inches long.
Blakely is the daughter of Krysten Patrick and Jeramia Nash. She is celebrated by her maternal grandparents Trish and George Patrick and paternal grandparents Roy Nash and Brenda Pierson; maternal great-grandparents, Paul and Deborah Beaudry; paternal great-great-grandmother, Kay Pierson; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was welcomed into heaven by her great-great-grandparents, Pauline and George Patrick, Gerard and Ethel Beaudry, Patricia and William Hinds, great uncle Georgfrey Patrick, and uncle Jacobb Nash.
In baby B’s short four and a half months on Earth she touched the hearts of everyone she came in contact with. She brought smiles to all; her chubby cheeks and big gummy smile made anyone smile. Her laugh was contagious and you knew her heart was pure. B is very missed and will forever be in our hearts.
Graveside committal services will be held July 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Catherine Cemetery in Charlestown, where she will be laid to rest.
Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad St., Claremont. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.
