Beverly R. Vaudrien
Beverly R. (Simonds) Vaudrien, 92, a resident of Keene, passed away at the Westwood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Keene on Monday, July 22, 2019, following a period of declining health.
She was born April 7, 1927, in Marlborough, the daughter of Floyd and Diana (Duval) Simonds.
Beverly worked for many years for MPB in Keene. She was a member of the Parish of the Holy Spirit and a communicant at St. Margaret Mary Church. She was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne Sodality.
She is survived by her daughter, Terri Shearer and her husband, Jim, of Keene; grandchildren, Suzette Bohannon, Tom Shearer, Bruce Vaudrien and Kevin Vaudrien; great-grandchildren, Zoey Shearer and Ronnie Bohannon Jr.; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. She is predeceased by her husband, Gaylord “Bud” Vaudrien; and her son, Bruce; and sister, June Ploppert and her husband, Jim.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Church, Arch Street, Keene on Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on the family, Thursday, July 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Westwood Care and Rehabilitation Center, Activity Fund, 298 Main St., Keene, NH 03431.
Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
