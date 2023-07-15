Beverly R. Raitto

Beverly R. (Webster) Raitto, 81, of Keene, and a former longtime resident of Fitzwilliam, passed away on July 2, 2023, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene following a brief illness.
Her parents, James and Esther (Gregory) Webster, welcomed their daughter into the world on Oct. 24, 1941, in Keene. Beverly grew up in Keene and was a 1959 graduate of Keene High School.
She married her “Ever-Love,” Harold N. Raitto, in Manchester on Nov. 24, 1960. The couple created many wonderful memories together for 61 years until his passing on June 13, 2022.
After raising her five children, Beverly began a work career outside of her home in retail sales as the department manager of the snack bar and later as floor manager at Walmart, for 21 years.
Beverly enjoyed going to yard sales and taking many fun trips to do some shopping. She loved volunteering at the Keene Senior Center Thrift Store, giving her many wonderful opportunities to assist many with their individual needs, and to create great conversations with many as well.
She loved going to the beach. Family time meant the world to Beverly and she loved her family with all of her heart. She was fondly known by her grandchildren as “G-MA” and “GG-MA” by her great-grandchildren, a role that formed many special bonds and created many wonderful memories together. Beverly had a special place in her heart for Rascal, her Pomeranian.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her children: Robert B. Raitto and his wife, Brenda, of Windsor, Va.; Dorreen J. Raitto of Keene; Lianne S. Therrien and her husband, Rob, of Swanzey; Heidi J. Novobilsky and her husband, Rick, of McCormick, S.C.; Stacey N. Raitto and her husband, Bruce “BJ” Burnham, of Keene; 14 grandchildren: Teddy Durling, Jamie Durling, Devin Thomason, Kyle Raitto, Matthew Therrien, Alyssa Hodgman, Hanna Johnson, Oliva Naeck, Emma Joslyn, Alex Loehren, Courtney Hall, Brandon Raitto, Haley Burnham and Hope Burnham; 32 great-grandchildren and a great-grandson on the way; two great-great-granddaughters; a sister, Sandy Lachenal, and her husband, Dennis, of Keene; a sister-in-law, Ruth Longever, of Swanzey; a brother-in-law, Russell Raitto; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A brother, Robert Webster; two brothers-in-law, Arthur Raitto and Roy Longever; and two sisters-in-law, Dee Raitto and Diane Raitto, predeceased her.
A celebration of life for Beverly will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Tempesta’s Restaurant, 401 Winchester St., Keene. Family and friends are welcome. Services and burial in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Fitzwilliam will be held privately by the family.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Raitto’s memory to the Keene Senior Center, 70 Court St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mrs. Raitto’s care. To offer online condolences to the family, or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.