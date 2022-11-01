Beverly Lois Blair

Beverly Lois “Bev” Blair, 87, of Keene, and a former resident of Polk City, Fla., and Swanzey, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Hanover Hill Health Care Center in Manchester following recent health issues.
She was born in Keene on March 2, 1935, the daughter of Pearl Elizabeth (Hussey) and Mardis Gardell Beam, as one of nine sisters and a brother in the Beam household.
Beverly is predeceased by her husband, Richard I. Blair Jr., to whom she was married for more than 60 years and with whom she helped build three homes in Swanzey, later enjoying years and miles of motorhome travel together throughout the U.S. and Canada, navigating from their then-Florida home.
As a cosmetologist and owner of Shear Joy Hair Salon in Swanzey, she derived great fulfillment in befriending and entertaining her many customers with lively conversation, open talk and laughter.
Bev was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, delighting in sharing her love and joy in life with family, friends and neighbors. She took immense pride in raising her three children, encouraging their educational achievement and cheering them on in their active sports lives with rousing enthusiasm. She instilled in them principles of hard work, dedication and self-sufficiency, teaching life skills that would serve them well through their adult lives.
Over the years she also enjoyed square dancing, restaurant hopping, and shopping throughout New England, faithfully collecting mementos at most every stop. She may be best remembered as an engaging, social individual who would initiate conversations with virtually any person she encountered in her travels, ultimately befriending hundreds of people who would likely never forget her. And true to her wide-open, larger-than-life personality, Bev is fondly remembered by her family as a strong, confident woman who often spoke her mind — even if it ruffled the feathers of a few souls!
She is survived by her children: Brian Blair and his wife, Patricia, of Rockford, Ill.; Kathy Beliveau and her husband, David, of Swanzey; and Michael Blair and his wife, Kathleen, of New Windsor, N.Y.; her grandchildren: Rebecca Blair and Gregory (Brittny) Blair of Rockford, Ill.; Jennifer (Ali) Payami of Yorktown Heights, N.Y.; Alexis (James) Bruno of Melville, N.Y.; and Kelsey (Timothy) Meinshausen of Lake Hopatcong, N.J.; eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Pauline Descoteaux, of Keene.
There will be a private remembrance of Beverly among immediate family with no calling hours nor funeral services at this time.