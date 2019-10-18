Beverly L. Parker
Beverly L. Parker, 92, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the American House in Keene, with the love of family near, after a long and well-lived life.
Her parents, William S. and Irene (Durant) LaBier, welcomed their daughter into the world on March 10, 1927, in Newport, N.H. She grew up in Newport attending local schools and was a 1945 graduate of Towle High School in Newport.
Beverly began her work career at the First National Bank in Newport until she moved to Keene in 1952 where she began a long career as executive secretary with Peerless Insurance Company in Keene, a career that spanned 40 years until her retirement in March of 1992.
She was on the board of directors at the Keene Senior Center, and a volunteer at the Cheshire Medical Center and the American Red Cross NH West Chapter. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene.
Beverly enjoyed golfing, and bowling with the senior leagues in Keene.
She is survived by several cousins including Bernard Garceau of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Nancy Garceau of Nashua, Lynn Garceau von Oldenburg of Austin, Texas, and Derek Garceau of Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Her husband, Robert Mason Parker, predeceased Beverly in June of 1977.
Her extended family would like to say a special “thank you” to the amazing and compassionate staff at American House and Hospice for the love and care they provided to Beverly in her time of need.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Woodland Cemetery, North Lincoln Street Entrance, Keene.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Parker’s memory to Patient Care Needs of Hospice, Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene, NH 03431-0564.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
