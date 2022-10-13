Beverly Katherine Marston, 88, of Keene, died Oct. 8, 2022, at the Alpine Nursing Home.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1934, the daughter of Alford and E. Marteile (Phillips) Marston. Bevy attended Keene schools and graduated from Keene High School in 1952.
Bevy was her class historian and also her family’s historian going back many generations.
She was a member of the N.H. Historical Society, the Auxiliary to Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and also a member of the United Church of Christ. She was involved with the Church’s Sunday School for 60 some-odd years. She was employed at Faulkner Law Firm for 48 years, from which she retired.
Bevy made dolls, doll clothes and stuffed animals for the Church Christmas sales. She also had a large collection of dolls.
She is survived by many cousins. Her sister, Shirley, passed in 2014.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. for a time of visitation at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Beverly K. Marston’s name are suggested to be made to the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene NH 03431 (www.UCCKeene.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Bevy, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.