Beverly Jane Gunnerson, 90, passed away Aug. 4, 2021, at Langdon Place in Keene.
She was born June 1, 1931, the daughter of Harold and Esther (Wolfe) Smith. Beverly attended the Beauty Academy in Concord and worked in the Keene area as a hairdresser for many years. She enjoyed spending summers on the beach in Maine with her mother and siblings.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Gunnerson, to whom she was married to for 65 years; her two children: Darren and his wife, Tracey; and Kimberly Gunnerson; and her two grandchildren: Devan and Brandon, who she loved so much. Tracey was very special to Beverly and helped her in her later years.
Beverly had seven siblings: Douglas Smith, Allen Smith, William Smith and Karen (Smith) Proventcher; and she was predeceased by Judith (Smith) Snide, Kenneth Smith and Dennis Smith.
There will be a graveside service at the Walpole Cemetery on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. Funeral arrangements are being made at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls.
Donations in Beverly’s memory can be made to the Walpole Ambulance at the Walpole Fire Department, 278 Main St., Walpole NH 03608.
