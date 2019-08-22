Beverly E. Hooper
Beverly E. Hooper, 74, of Keene passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, following a brief illness.
Her parents, Chester J. and Mary (McLaughlin) Adamski, welcomed their daughter into the world on April 27, 1945, in Winchester.
Beverly took great pride in tending to her many plants and flower gardens with the assistance of her beloved cats. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and partner. She extended her meticulous skills by providing housekeeping services to many families in the area.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her sister, two daughters, daughter-in-law, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her loving partner of 18 years, Brian.
At Beverly’s request, there are no formal services being held.
The Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.
