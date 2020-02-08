Beverly C. DeVoid
Beverly C. (Bressett) DeVoid, 94, a lifetime resident of Keene, died on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. She passed peacefully at Keene Center Genesis with the love of family and close friends near.
Beverly was born the daughter of the late Florence and George Bressett on Feb. 7, 1925, in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1942.
She exchanged vows with Kenneth E. “Sam” DeVoid Sr. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Sam passed on Nov. 18, 1999, after years of marriage.
Beverly was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church, Parish of the Holy Spirit, in Keene. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting and going to the beach. She also enjoyed boating and going on day trips.
Mrs. DeVoid is survived by: her brother, Kenneth Bressett, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a niece, Mary Sauder, of Taunton, Mass.; two nephews: Phillip Bressett of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Richard Bressett of Madison, Wisc. In addition, she leaves cousins, extended family and friends. Beverly is predeceased by her only son, Kenneth E. DeVoid Jr., who passed on Oct. 2, 2014.
In keeping with Beverly’s wishes there were no calling hours. A private graveside service was held on Dec. 11, 2019, in the family lot at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Keene. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
