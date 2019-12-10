Beverly Bertolini
Beverly (Sault) Bertolini (1920-2019) passed away on Oct. 19, 2019, the daughter of Claire and Wendell Dudley.
Beverly was born and raised in Barre, Vt. She graduated from Spaulding High School in 1938 and attended Lyndon Normal School.
On New Year’s Eve 1938, she married her life partner, Guelfo “Bert” Bertolini. At the onset of World War II, Beverly joined Bert in Portland, Maine, where he assumed officer duties at Fort William and Fort Preble. Later, Beverly joined Bert as he served as a commandant of an Italian prisoner of war camp in Louisiana. At the end of the war Beverly and Bert returned to Barre.
Beverly worked in the family business, Seal Soda Company, in South Barre, Vt., and later as an administrative assistant in Spaulding High School. When her family relocated to Keene in 1972, Beverly worked as an administrative assistant at Jonathan Daniels School.
Beverly was active in the Congregational Church in Barre, Vt., and served as a member of the choir. She was also active in the Congregational Church in Keene. She was a member of the Womans’ Club in Barre, Vt., and many bridge clubs.
In 2014, Beverly relocated to Henderson, N.C., to be closer to family, and in 2017 she relocated to Oregon to be closer to her daughter. Beverly will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, friend and champion bridge player. She leaves behind a legacy of devotion to her family and wonderful memories of gatherings, celebrations, and exceptional cuisine.
She leaves behind her sons: Barret (Charleen) of Henderson, N.C., and Mark (Dr. Mariann) of Kirby, Vt.; a daughter, Leslie Bertolini (Christopher Whitley) of Amity, Ore.; three granddaughters: Alivia Bertolini Libby (Brad) of Kirby, Vt.; Anona Whitley (Daniel Swinton) of Albuquerque, N.M.; and Rosalind Whitley Benoit (Jesse) of Portland, Ore.; two step-grandchildren: Victoria Stewart of Tryon, N.C.; and Brian Steward (Kelly) of Cheshire, Conn.; four great-grandchildren: Wilder, Wyatt and Westerly Libby of Kirby, Vt., and Raglan Benoit of Portland, Ore.; and two step-great-grandchildren, Avery and Matthew Stewart, of Cheshire, Conn. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Beverly was predeceased by: her husband of 63 years; her sister, Charlotte Carr (Walter); a daughter-in-law, Roxianne Bertolini; her Aunt Anona Bartlett; a brother and sister-in-law, Enso (Jimmy) and Joan Bertolini; and a step-grandson, Kevin Stewart.
Committal service will be at the Hope Cemetery in Barre, Vt., in the spring.
