Beverly A. “Bev” (Simeneau) Smith, 84, of Swanzey, passed away on Oct. 21, 2020. She passed in the comfort of her home with her dignity intact after a brief period of declining health with the love of her family near. In keeping with Beverly’s wishes all services will be private. Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey has been entrusted with her care.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Keene family, Monadnock Habitat for Humanity celebrate home built during pandemic
- Charlestown man suffers serious injuries in crash on Keene's Route 9
- NH announces 77 more COVID-19 cases, at least six in Cheshire County
- Police release name of Rochester man seriously hurt in Keene crash
- DHHS reports possible COVID exposure at Peterborough restaurant Oct. 13
- Keene pushes toward social host ordinance to control parties
- Brattleboro Retreat lays off 85 workers, plans to cut five programs
- Ann Berdan Nielsen
- Cheshire TV hopes to move past turnover and 'turmoil,' board chair says
- Chesterfield School to start shift to full, in-person instruction
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.