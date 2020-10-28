Beverly A. “Bev” (Simeneau) Smith, 84, of Swanzey, passed away on Oct. 21, 2020. She passed in the comfort of her home with her dignity intact after a brief period of declining health with the love of her family near. In keeping with Beverly’s wishes all services will be private. Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey has been entrusted with her care.