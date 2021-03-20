Beverly A. (Russo) Desrochers, 86, a longtime resident of Troy and formerly of Claremont and Rutland, Vt., died on Thursday, March 11, 2021. She passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of her home with the love of her family near.
Beverly was born the daughter of the late Eileen (Loyzelle) and Joseph Russo on March 12, 1934, in Rutland, Vt. She was educated in Rutland and graduated from Rutland High School with the class of 1953.
On July 13, 1963, she exchanged vows with Robert "Bob" E. Desrochers at the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Rutland. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for 56 years.
Beverly worked at Rich's, Grant's and Bradlees department stores for many years as a clerk. She also worked at Monadnock Bank as a teller until her retirement in 1990. Earlier in life Beverly worked as a beautician.
She enjoyed working on word searches, and doing arts and crafts, especially macramé. She designed and produced ceramic projects. She was spiritual and a longtime member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Troy.
Mrs. Desrochers is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" E. Desrochers, of Troy, her son, Michael "Mike" R. Desrochers, and his wife, Gina, of Swanzey, her siblings: Carol Sarr and her husband, Bob, of Belleview, Fla.; Frank Russo of Rutland, Vt.; and Lynn Desjardins and her husband, Jean Louis, of Rutland, Vt.; five grandchildren: Matthew, Brittany, Nicholas, Jessica and Aaron; and two great-grandchildren: Sylus and Damien. In addition, she leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Beverly is pre-deceased by her brother, Tony Russo.
In keeping with Beverly's wishes all services will be private. Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
