Beverly A. (Wilber) Carpenter, 83, of Swanzey, passed away on Jan. 14, 2021. She passed peacefully at the Scott-Farrar long term facility in Peterborough. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
