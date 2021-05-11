Beverly A. Carpenter

Beverly A. (Wilber) Carpenter, 83, a longtime resident of Westport Village in Swanzey, and formerly of Winchester, died on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Scott Farrar Center in Peterborough. She passed peacefully after a period of declining health.
Beverly was born the daughter of the late Eva (Borrows) and Weston Wilber on Aug. 22, 1937, in Westport Village. She was educated locally and graduated from Thayer High School with the class of 1955. In September of 1957 she exchanged vows with Harold Carpenter in Keene. Sadly, Harold passed on Dec. 6, 1999, after 42 years of marriage.
She was employed at Peerless Insurance Co. in Keene as a data entry specialist and administrative assistant for 15 years until her retirement in 2005. Prior, she had worked at Smead’s Basket Co. as a basket weaver for several years and NGM Grange in Keene as an administrative assistant for several years. She enjoyed bus trips to Foxwoods, shopping, eating lollipops and had traveled extensively across the United States. Beverly also had a civic side to her. She would give freely of her time to the West Swanzey Women’s Auxiliary.
Mrs. Carpenter is survived by her two sons, Randall Carpenter of Swanzey and Andrew Carpenter of Swanzey. In addition, she is survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Beverly is predeceased by her siblings: Maurice Wilber Sr., Herbert Wilber, Edwin Wilber, June Smith, Isabell Durham and Dorothy Britton.
In keeping with Beverly’s wishes there were no calling hours. Burial will be private in the family lot at Westport Village Cemetery. A public gathering to celebrate the life of Beverly Carpenter will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at 57 Westport Village Road, Swanzey. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH. 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.