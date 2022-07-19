Beverly A. Alley

Beverly A. (Wilson) Alley, 75, a longtime resident of North Swanzey, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Thursday, May 19, 2022 with the love of her family by her side after a brief period of declining health.
She was born on July 27, 1946, to the late Barbara (Wood) and Earle C. Wilson in Derry. Beverly attended Pinkerton Academy in Derry.
Her career as a certified nursing assistant caregiver spanned for more than 13 years as she worked for Country Time Nursing Home in Keene along with Home Health Care and Community Services in Keene. She also worked at Autumn Passages in Keene as a manager of care.
On April 9, 1965, Beverly exchanged vows with the love of her life, Lawrence H. Alley Sr.
Beverly enjoyed many things in life such as reading, horses, watching Westerns, taking care of her kids and grandkids, shopping, dancing in her younger years, and listening to country music. She also enjoyed being a Sunday school teacher at the Cornerstone Baptist Church, where she was a member.
Mrs. Alley is survived by her three children; Dean S. Alley and his wife, Gina, of Camden, N.C.; Cynthia A. Self of North Swanzey; and Larry H. Alley Jr. and his wife, Mandy, of Swanzey; her brother, Donald Wilson, and his wife Beverly, of Swanzey; and Carol Feustel and her children of Swanzey; along with her 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is now rejoined with her husband, parents, and her daughter, Nancy L. Perry, who passed away on Oct. 20, 2019.
