Betty McKiever-Lowell, 78, of Jaffrey, died Wednesday night, Dec. 23, 2020, after a 10-day battle with COVID-19.
Betty was born on Aug. 26, 1942, in Savannah, Ga., the daughter of the late Charley Mae (Williams) Bryant. Betty was a 1960 graduate of Sol C. Johnson High School and eventually earned degrees from Northeastern University, Southern New Hampshire Community Technical College, Franklin Pierce University and, most recently, graduating with her nursing degree from New Hampshire Community Technical College.
Betty enjoyed a varied career path through her life. She had worked as a Medical Technician in Boston area hospitals before moving to Jaffrey, where she began working at TFX Medical and Millipore, before becoming a nurse. After becoming a nurse, Betty worked at Cheshire Medical Center, Langdon Place, Beacon Hospice, Hospice at HCS in Keene and for Genesis Healthcare at the Elms in Milford. She and her husband were First Aid and CPR instructors for the American Red Cross for 15 years. Her beloved job as a Hospice Nurse exposed her daily to COVID-19 patients, a risk she voluntarily took in spite of being diabetic and requiring dialysis herself.
Her family and friends considered Betty the love and light of life. She was an activist, a good friend and funny as could be. She will always be remembered as a fabulous nurse and an amazing human being, and all are hopeful there are no carrots in the next stage of life to please Betty.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ramona, in 1998. Betty is survived by her husband, Jeffery Lowell, of Jaffrey, and countless friends.
In accordance with Betty’s wishes, there will be no services at this time, but friends will gather when times are safer to remember her well.
As an avid NASCAR fan, Betty’s request was for memorial donations in her name to be made to the North East Motor Sports Museum, 922 NH-106, Loudon NH 03307.
To share memories, photographs and condolences with Betty’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.