Betty L. Bartlett
Betty L. (Swan) Bartlett, 91, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of Satellite Beach, Fla., died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Westwood Care Center in Keene. She passed peacefully while resting after a period of declining health.
Betty was born the daughter of the late Grace (Bardwell) and Daniel Swan on March 21, 1929, in Swanzey. She was educated locally and grew up in North Swanzey.
She was formerly married to Robert LaBarre in Keene. Later in life, she exchanged vows with Raymond “Sonny” Bartlett in 1959 in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Sonny passed in 2002 after 43 years of marriage.
Betty was a businesswoman. She would buy properties, fix them up and sell them. She had quite the knack for real estate and investments. She also worked at Fort Pierce Jai Alai in the banking and bookkeeping office for 20 years. She was a kind soul who was always willing to help other people.
Time was spent crocheting afghans, home-designing her properties, home-furnishing her properties and playing golf.
Ms. Bartlett is survived by her son, Daniel LaBarre, and his wife, Ann Kellam, of Putney, Vt. In addition, she leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her son, Robert LaBarre Jr., who passed in April 2019. She is also predeceased by her sister, Vona LaBarre, who passed in 2014.
In keeping with Betty’s wishes there are no calling hours. Burial will take place in the family lot on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at 10 a m. at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Flowers will gladly be accepted. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of masks and social distancing will be required. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
