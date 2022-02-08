Betty Jane Cederholm Balentine passed away peacefully at the United Methodist Homes Wesley Village Campus in Pittston, Pa., on Jan. 27, 2022, at the age of 94.
She was born on Aug. 23, 1927, in Windsor, Conn., to John and Elsa (Johnson) Cederholm. Betts grew up in Worcester, Mass., and summered in Jaffrey. She graduated from North High School in Worcester, Mass., in 1945. She earned her bachelor of arts from Bates College in 1949 before earning a master’s degree in chemistry from Mount Holyoke College in 1951.
Betts married James (Jim) Warren Balentine, also a Bates College graduate, on June 16, 1951. They moved to Jaffrey in 1960 with their children, John and Jean, after living in Massachusetts.
Betts was active in her community, being an active churchgoer at the First Church in Jaffrey. She was a former leader of the Flying 4-Hers of Jaffrey and a member of the Jaffrey Historical Society. Betts and Jim were co-executive directors of the Jaffrey Gilmore Foundation (Civic Center) for 25 years. In May 2009, Betts retired after 26 years of service to the Town of Jaffrey as the Chair of the Supervisors of the Checklist. She was recognized as the longest serving elected official in the Town of Jaffrey and Volunteer of the Year in 2006.
Betts spent much time outdoors at Chadwick Farm. She would tap trees for maple syrup in the spring, garden in the warmer months and, in the winter, she loved a good snowstorm and snowshoe hikes. Betts was industrious, with many creative talents, and we remember her “Trees of Christmas” at the Civic Center, holiday wreaths, delicate decorated Christmas cookies, Swedish meatballs and coffee cake, wooden and paper crafts, and chair-caning.
Betts is predeceased by her loving husband, Jim, who passed away in 2016.
She is survived by her son, John Cederholm Balentine, and Lyndia Sullivan, of Chestertown, Md.; her daughter, Jean Balentine Ris, and her husband, Steven Ris, of Kingston, Pa.; her sister, Carolyn Cederholm Allison, of Springfield, Vt.; two grandchildren and their spouses: Alison and Hume Ross, and Andrew and Vivi Ris; and four great-granddaughters: Eleonore and Harriet Ross, and Emily and Molly Ris.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in the summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Betts Balentine’s name to the First Church in Jaffrey, 14 Laban Ainsworth Way, Jaffrey NH 03452.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.