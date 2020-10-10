Betty J. (Gregory) Sonderegger, 77, of Winchester, passed away on Oct. 8, 2020. She passed peacefully at Westwood Care Center in Keene after a period of declining health with the love of family near. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
