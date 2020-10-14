Betty J. (Gregory) Sonderegger, 77, of Winchester died on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Westwood Care Center in Keene. She passed peacefully after a period of declining health with the love of family near.
Betty was born the daughter of the late Mary (Bohaker) and Charles Gregory on July 17, 1943, in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Thayer High School with the class of 1961.
She was employed at the Winchester Police Department for many years as a dispatcher before retirement. Prior, she had worked at the Hinsdale Police Department in a similar role for several years.
Betty had many interests in life. She was a lover of animals and volunteered her time at the Monadnock Humane Society. She was also civically minded as a member of the New Hampshire Civil Air Patrol after graduating high school. Mostly, she enjoyed her family and was always up for a get-together or family events.
Ms. Sonderegger is survived by her three children: Princess Blodgett of Winchester; Arthur Sonderegger and his wife, Bonnie, of Winchester; and William “Bill” Sonderegger of Fitzwilliam; and a brother, Robert Gregory, and his wife, Jane, of Greenville. In addition, she leaves seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Betty is pre-deceased by her brother, Charles Gregory, who passed in 2018.
In keeping with Betty’s wishes there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the family lot at Evergreen Cemetery, Forest Lake Road, Winchester. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Betty J. Sonderegger to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey, NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.