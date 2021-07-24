Betty J. Corliss, 77, a longtime resident of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Her parents, Dennis and Margaret Smith, welcomed their daughter into world on May 3, 1944, in Enfield. Betty grew up in Enfield and was a graduate of Mascoma Regional High School in Canaan.
Betty resided in Troy for several years before moving to Winchester in 1980. She worked for many years as a banking specialist with the former Ashuelot Bank, Indian Head Bank, Granite Bank and, at the time of her retirement, Peoples United Bank.
Betty also helped her husband, John, in running his business, Trader John’s, in Winchester.
Betty enjoyed candlepin bowling at the former Zinn’s Lanes in Keene, winning many awards and with enjoyment participating in the Thursday night leagues. She also loved to play the slot machines, making many trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. She was an avid NASCAR fan as well as following the modified racing circuit all over New England, rooting for the car that she and her husband owned.
Family brought Betty the most joy in her life.
She will be greatly missed by her husband of 47 years, John D. Corliss Jr., of Winchester; her seven children: Beth A. Bonsall of Oregon; Wendy J. Brown of Keene; John D. Corliss III of Winchester; Donald J. Corliss and his wife, Stacy, of Winchester; Brenda J. McDonald and her husband, Brian, of Iowa; Michael S. Shea and his wife, Irene, of Swanzey; and Lynn A. Collins and her husband, John, of Swanzey; her seven grandchildren: Sarah Massey, Melissa Feigt, Nicholas Pearson, Trina Brown, Geoffrey Corliss, Joseph Collins and Jacob Brown; many great-grandchildren, including twins Austin and Mason Capuzzo, whom she helped to raise; a sister, Helen Smith, of Texas; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Corliss’ memory to the Winchester Ambulance Service, c/o the Winchester Town Offices, 1 Richmond Road, Winchester NH 03470.
The Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.fletcherfuneralhome.com.
