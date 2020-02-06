Betty J. Altenderfer
Betty J. (Bousquet) Altenderfer, 93, of Cumru Township, Pa., passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2020.
She was the wife of Carl M. Altenderfer. They were married Feb. 8, 1948, in St. Luke’s Episcopal Church by the Rev. John H. Lehn. An only child, she was born July 17, 1926, to Oscar and Helen Bousquet, though raised by her aunt and uncle, Anna and Harry Kratz, outside of St. Peters, Chester County, Pa., until she was 12, when she moved to her parent’s home in Reading, Pa. Being raised in the country by her aunt and uncle in the 1920s and ’30s, she learned and adopted a thrifty lifestyle. Raised by a faithful family, she enjoyed listening to her uncle sing hymns, thus giving birth to a lifelong love of church and music. Wanting to play the piano, she had to settle for the accordion, which she mastered. Betty met her future husband at the Sinking Spring, Pa., roller skating rink. He had an old Model T that he used to take the gang home. Betty soon became the last one to be taken home in the group. The truck was in such bad condition her father insisted that Carl park it down the street. Early in their marriage, they used their rolling skating dance expertise to win free dance lessons at the Arthur Murray School of Dance. They loved to dance and passed that enjoyment on to their children. Betty was directed to go to a trade school after 10th grade and became a beautician. She worked in Pomeroy’s Department Store in Reading, Pa., and eventually had a shop in her home allowing her to more closely monitor her four children. Betty also worked in the meat department of the Pantry Pride in Shillington, Pa., until retiring. She raised her children with regular church attendance, a love of music, vacations on Fire Island, N.Y., summers swimming, shuffleboard, and playing volleyball at Penn Sylvan, winters ice skating, roller skating, dancing, playing cards and other games. When Betty’s children became adults living in various parts of the country and she was separated from her grandchildren by hundreds or thousands of miles, she became a part-time teacher and grandmother to the children at St Albans Preschool. Betty and Carl were founding members of St. Albans Episcopal Church in Whitfield, Pa., and she was a member there for more than 50 years. Since 2008, she has been a member of Immanuel UCC in Shillington, Pa.
Surviving Betty are her children: Yvonne Altenderfer, wife of Charles Temple, of Guadalajara, Mexico; Carol Beal, wife of David, of Spofford; Carl A Altenderfer, husband of Holly, of Cumru Township, Pa.; and Judy Small, wife of Lewis Small, of York, Pa. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Amy Marie Decker, Tina Crowley, Denise (Noor) Tanritanir; step-grandchildren: Jennifer Scott and Christopher Parker; seven great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, and her grandson, Nathan Altenderfer.
Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, 390 West Neversink Road, Reading, Pa., is handling the cremation and internment in accordance with Carl M. and Betty’s arrangements they made in 1954. A celebration of life service will be held at Immanuel UCC, Shillington, Pa., Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to the Immanuel UCC Shillington, Pa., or the Salvation Army.
