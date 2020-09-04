A memorial service for Betty Hunter, 84, of Swanzey, who passed away on May 13, 2020, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Grace Christian Fellowship, 81 Ashuelot St., Winchester. Burial in the Mt. View Cemetery, Swanzey, will be private. Those attending the memorial service are requested to wear face masks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the services.
