Mrs. Betty Aldington, 96, passed away peacefully with her family on Sept. 19, 2021, in Florida.
She leaves behind a large family, including three great-grandchildren and many friends.
Betty retired to River Bend, N.C., in 1988, after residing in Keene for 25 years, where she raised four children and worked for Monadnock Family Services as an office manager for 23 years. She was an active volunteer, serving as the chairperson for the supervisors for the voting checklists, a hospice volunteer and Board of Senior Citizens. As a member of the Keene Unitarian Universalist Church for 25 years, Betty taught Sunday School, was a member of the Women’s Coalition, was president of the congregation, and served on the Ministerial Relations Committee. Betty then moved to her dream state, Florida, to live near her daughter, who retired from the Foreign Service, and son-in-law, in the world’s largest retirement community, The Villages.
Betty requested she not have a service. As a lifelong lover of the beach and sunshine, her ashes will be scattered with roses off the coast of Florida.
To share memories and condolences of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, please visit https://baldwincremation.com/category/obituaries/. In place of flowers, please send donations to https://giving.uua.org/friends.
