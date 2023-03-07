Bettina Ann Beauregard, a resident of Pine Heights Nursing Home in Brattleboro, died unexpectedly on March 2, 2023.
Tina was born on July 15, 1932, to Eugene Mitchell and Olive (Cournoyer) Beauregard and spent most of her life living in the family home in Marlborough. She graduated from Marlborough High School in 1950 and was employed for 41 years by the National Grange Insurance Company in Keene.
Tina loved cats and dogs and spent many years caring for her pets. She was an avid reader and horse-racing fan and often went with her parents to tracks, Hialeah in Florida being her favorite.
Tina is survived by her brother, Eugene Robin Beauregard, and his wife, Judith; his nephew, Eugene Jeffrey, and his wife, Sarah, and great-niece, Madeline Joy, of Austin, Texas; and his nephew, Ryan Beauregard, of Las Vegas, Nev. Tina will be missed and always remembered for her gentle ways and love for her brother and nephews.
As Tina requested, there will be no services and burial will be private.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
