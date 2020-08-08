Bette Ann Coffin
A Celebration of Life for Bette Ann Thomas Coffin, daughter of Barbara (Ballou) and Flip Goodell, sister of Barbara Thomas Hagar, Martin “Marty” Goodell and Judy Goodell, will be held Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. We will gather outside at the First Congregational Church of Swanzey, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey. The family requests attendees bring their own chairs, respect social distancing and wear masks.
