Bette Ann Coffin
Bette Ann (Thomas) Coffin, a former East Swanzey girl and later a longtime resident of Brunswick and Winslow, Maine, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Bette was born in Ipswich, Mass., on Aug. 18, 1953, to her parents, E. Barbara (Ballou) and Charles R. Thomas. With her sister, Barbie, she came to Swanzey when their mother later married their stepfather, Morton A. “Flip” Goodell Jr. Bette, along with Barbie, brother Marty and sister Judy, spent her youth on the family’s Goodell Avenue dairy and horse farm, surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles, many cousins and friends. She remained close to them all throughout her life and visited as often as she could. Bette attended Swanzey schools, graduating from Monadnock Regional High School in 1972.
First working alongside Barbie at Douglas Toy, Bette later moved to Brunswick, Maine, following her marriage to commercial lobsterman Gene Coffin. Bette and Gene enjoyed many years working together trapping lobsters from their own boat. She loved the ocean and was fortunate to have spent much of her life on the coast of the Atlantic.
Bette forever will hold a special place in our hearts and be remembered for her love of family and friends, her generosity of spirit, her dimpled smile and the twinkle in her eyes. She has left us with warm memories of childhood sleepovers in the hayloft over the horse barn; stuffing fishworms into the mouths of abandoned baby birds; fooling around doing dishes with Barbie; and her always “coming home” to be with family and friends for Christmas. She also will be remembered for her stubborn streak; her love for lobster with drawn butter; her preference for Country and Western music and the color blue; and her unique gift for very detailed conversation. And for those fortunate to have known Bette, we never ever will forget her signature red velvet cake.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her siblings: Barbara Thomas Hagar and her husband, Chip (Arthur); Martin “Marty” Goodell and his wife, Emily; and Judy Goodell; nieces and nephews: Greg Morris and Shelly; Michelle (Mikki) Jackson and Dave; Brandon Goodell and Lindsay; Brianne Goodell; Jordan Driscoll; and Joshua Driscoll; great nieces and nephews, including Wyatt, Elizabeth, Aaron, Dylan, Cayne, Peighton, Paisley and Bryce; several step-great-nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Bette was predeceased by her husband, Gene, and her parents, Charles Thomas, and Barb and Flip Goodell.
In celebration of Bette’s life, family and friends are invited to gather in Friendship Hall of the First Congregational Church in Swanzey Center on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. She will be buried beside her husband, Gene, in Brunswick, Maine. For those who wish to honor her kind spirit, donations may be made in Bette’s name to Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
