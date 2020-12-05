A memorial service for Betsy Dodds Lane, 89, of Keene and Swanzey, who passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at The Village Church, 121 Cobble Hill Road, Swanzey. Burial will take place prior to the service that day at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.