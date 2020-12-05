A memorial service for Betsy Dodds Lane, 89, of Keene and Swanzey, who passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at The Village Church, 121 Cobble Hill Road, Swanzey. Burial will take place prior to the service that day at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- NH sees record COVID hospitalizations, reports more cases at Keene facility
- Police: Motor vehicle chase ends with Keene resident's arrest
- Keene residents file lawsuit challenging Hundred Nights’ proposed move
- Bellows Falls blacksmith wins 'Forged in Fire' competition
- NH confirms fourth COVID death from Cheshire County
- Rebecca L. Higgins
- About 20 urged to quarantine due to Keene Day Care COVID-19 case
- Willing his estate for scholarships, retired KHS teacher gave students his all
- Police: Truck reported stolen in Winchester was set on fire
- West Keene bar reopens after customer, staff COVID cases
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.