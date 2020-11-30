Betsy Dodds Lane, 89, of Keene and Swanzey, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, at Keene Center Genesis. Just days before she had been chatting with family and friends while watching football on television and the birds feeding at her windows. After a sudden illness (not COVID-19), she died peacefully with family at her side.
Betsy was born in Keene on Jan. 5, 1931. She grew up on the Wyman Road farm owned and operated by her parents, John C. Dodds Jr. and Mary Robertson Dodds. From childhood onward, she took an active interest in the natural world of animals, pets and gardening for food and flowers.
Following graduation from Keene High School in 1948, Betsy took a degree in secretarial studies at Westbrook Junior College in Maine. In 1951 she married William K. Lane (1929-2002) of Swanzey. After Bill’s years as an engineer in the Merchant Marine and in the U.S. Navy, they settled in East Swanzey and raised four sons. All of the boys participated in sports, and Betsy and Bill were active in the high school Boosters’ Club. They had been active members of the First Congregational Church in Swanzey. Betsy participated in Cub Scouts as a leader and was part of the Bridge Club.
Betsy and Bill greatly enjoyed the Maine coast. Beginning in the 1960s, they introduced the whole family to saltwater adventures, and by the late 1980s they were able to spend long summer seasons at their cottage in East Boothbay on Linekin Bay.
Betsy was predeceased by her sisters, Molly D. Sakoian and Martha D. Potter. She is survived by many family members who will miss, among other things, her detailed recollections of early experiences, her competitive enthusiasm for the game of backgammon, her admiration of nature in watching the birds, and the love she put into her knitting of garments for descendants of all ages. She leaves four sons: Kenneth and his partner, Loell Rogers, of Morrill, Maine; Daniel and his wife, Rita, of Swanzey; David and his wife, Jill, of Surry; and James of Keene. Through Ken, Dan, David, and their wives, she leaves seven grandchildren: Katie Lane, Meghan Lane, Sarah Lane, Benjamin Lane, Allison Huggins, Julie Mather and Clara Lane; and seven great-grandchildren.
Services are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betsy Dodds Lane’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675 (www.WoundedWarriorProject.org).
