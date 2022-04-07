Bethany Thornton, 27, died unexpectedly on April 4, 2022.
She had a full life and touched so many people with her sweet soul and cheerful personality. She genuinely cared for how the people around her felt. If you were upset, she made sure you got a hug. She loved to ride horses, read, sing, listen to music and spend time with friends and family.
Bethany loved all things musical. She sang so many songs and knew every line of every Disney movie. When she was very small she walked on the beach with her Grammy and sang “You Are My Sunshine.” She also sang in church each weekend and knew the words to every hymn. Once when we visited Disney World she sang so loud in the audience they invited her to come up on stage and sing.
At 5 years old Bethany started therapeutic riding at Miracles In Motion. When it was time for her lesson her face lit up like the sun. She rode horses for 20 years and loved every minute of it.
When Bethany was in school she had many different aids and she loved all of them. They were all a blessing to us as they helped her with her schoolwork and various activities. Recently she was able to work with an aid through MDS who was also her best friend. They went bowling, did gymnastics, ate ice cream and donuts, and read stories to the children at Cedarcrest.
Bethany is survived by her dad, Douglas, her mom, Michelle, her sister, Mora, and her two brothers, Christopher and Owen, along with her grandmother, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 90 Park St., Springfield, Vt., on Friday, April, 8 2022, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Village Cemetery in Marlow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Freedom Reins therapeutic riding program. Please send checks made out to Freedom Reins and address envelopes to Walpole Savings Bank, P.O. Box 517, Walpole NH 03608.
