Beryl Lynn Nelson
Beryl Lynn Nelson of Peterborough passed peacefully in her home at the RiverMead Retirement Community in Peterborough.
She is survived by: her loving husband, the Rev. R. Winthrop (Win) Nelson Jr.; and three children: Peter Nelson of Ross, Calif.; Tara Jamison of West Newton, Mass.; and Laura Nelson of Takoma Park, Md. She leaves five grandchildren, two sons-in-law, and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her younger brother, Gardner (Hank) Snow.
Born in Watertown, Mass., she graduated from the Boston School for Occupational Therapy at Jackson College (now Tufts University) and enjoyed an early career helping recovering veterans and children with developmental delays and learning challenges. A creative person, Lynn loved gardening, arts and crafts, and refurbishing the 200-year old cottage she and her husband rebuilt on property they loved in Walpole. An avid traveler, she traveled extensively in later years.
Throughout her adulthood, she formed deep friendships through church activities and volunteer work. She was active in several United Church of Christ/Congregational parishes in Maine, Connecticut, Minnesota and New Hampshire, where her husband served as minister. Her husband served locally at the Third Church of Alstead in the 1980’s and in several congregations in southern New Hampshire as interim and visiting minister. The Nelsons worshipped in congregations in Walpole, Keene and Peterborough during their retirement years.
Condolences may be sent to the Rev. Win Nelson at 300 Rivermead Road, Peterborough NH 03458.
