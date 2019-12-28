Beryl E. Holloway
Beryl E. (Rounds) Holloway passed peacefully on Dec. 25, 2019, at Charlene Manor in Greenfield, Mass.
She was born April 25, 1925, in Brattleboro, to Ray J. and Edna (Wilson) Rounds. She was raised in Brattleboro.
She married Leonard (Buddy) L. Holloway in 1944 and they were together until his passing in 2010. They lived on Ashuelot Road in Winchester, and in Northfield, Mass., for 75 years.
Beryl worked at the The Holstein in Brattleboro, then the family farm until 1967. Then she worked at Mount Hermon School, Eaglebrook School and then Greenfield (Mass.) Community College until her retirement. She earned her associate’s degree at age 60. Her time at Greenfield Community College and the many friends she made while there were very special to her.
She is survived by three daughters: Joy Hanrahan (Richard) of Winchester; Susan Garland of Salisbury Vt.; and Gaye Lane (James) of Havelock, N.C.; and her son, Peter M. Holloway (Loel) of Mendham, N.J. She had 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Beryl loved her church, The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Brattleboro, which she attended from childhood. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and chatting with the members after Sunday service.
She and Buddy loved their yard and gardening and sharing the bounty with friends and neighbors. Beryl enjoyed her walks and visiting with everyone along the way. Her Patriots and Celtics were an important part of her life. Any occasion for a gathering of family and friends was important, especially Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Beryl appreciated the frequent visits and assistance provided by her family, friends and neighbors. The family would like to thank her home care providers — Cammy, Brenda and Gloria — as well as her aides, hospice and the staff at Charlene Manor for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to First Church of Christ, Scientist — Brattleboro, 57 Putney Road, Brattleboro Vt. 05301. Also, given Beryl’s desire to help others, an act of kindness to others would be a way of remembering her.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at a time to be announced.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass., is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
