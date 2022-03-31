Beryl Cleveland-Taylor passed away peacefully on March 23, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 85 years old.
Beryl was born in Winchendon, Mass., on December 6, 1936, to Walter A. Cleveland and Mary D. (Burt) Cleveland of Rindge. She was the youngest of four children and lived all her young life in West Rindge. She attended Conant High School, where she shared her love for singing as a member of the chorus. She had many friends at Conant and was known for her wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. She graduated in 1954.
After high school, Beryl took a job at Robert Taylor Candies in West Rindge. While employed there, she met the love of her life, Robert “Bobby” Taylor. They were married in 1959, and soon relocated to Malden, Mass., where they would reside for 32 years.
Beryl’s life calling was to care for others. As a mother to her son, Ty, and daughter, Nancy, she spent their young lives as a proud and loving full-time mom. While living in Malden, Mass., she was instrumental in fundraising efforts for the Center Methodist Church and was an active member of the congregation. In 1978, Beryl re-entered the workforce, taking a position as a home health care worker. There she worked and formed close relationships with her elderly clients. She then accepted an opportunity as activities director at the Sunshine Nursing Home in Stoneham, Mass., and eventually settled at New England Memorial Hospital in Stoneham, Mass., in patient accounts.
In 1991, upon her husband’s retirement, the couple relocated back to their beloved West Rindge, where they built their home on Pool Pond. Beryl began as a people greeter at the “new” Walmart in Rindge in 1993. In her many roles, her most rewarding was working as an assistant in human resources as the green coordinator in charge of community fundraising. Her position allowed her to fundraise for the Rindge community. She was instrumental in raising funds for bulletproof vests for the Rindge Police Department, secured the funds for playground equipment in West Rindge Common, organized with Walmart management for Walmart to adopt a highway, and did many events at Walmart to benefit Children’s Miracle Network.
After years of amazing service, Beryl retired in 2001. Above all else, Beryl was eternally committed to her family. Her joy in life revolved around her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nothing made her happier than to be sitting around the dinner table or campsite talking and listening to her family share stories and laugh. Beryl loved to laugh! She was full of life, quick with a joke and was a joy to be around. Her loving disposition will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Beryl is pre-deceased by her father, Walter A. Cleveland, and her mother, Mary D. (Burt) Cleveland, of West Rindge; her brother, Richard “Dick” Cleveland, of West Rindge; her sister, Nancy Cleveland-Hildreth, of Winchendon, Mass.; her brother, Bradley Cleveland, of Wilton; and her infant son, Robert J. Taylor Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert Taylor, of West Rindge; her son, Ty Taylor, and his wife, Elise Taylor, of West Rindge; her daughter, Nancy Taylor-Hurd, of West Rindge; her grandson, Corey Taylor, and his wife, Anna Taylor, of Rindge; her granddaughter, Nicole Taylor, of Gardner, Mass.; her grandsons, Jack Taylor and Christopher Taylor, of West Rindge; three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A small family memorial and burial will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a tribute donation in Beryl’s name to the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance, P.O. Box 107, Jaffrey NH 03452.
