Paul A. Bertolami, 69, a longtime resident of Swanzey, passed away at his home in Swanzey on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
His parents, Jeanette (Drouin) and Paul A. Bertolami Sr., welcomed their son into the world on March 25, 1953, in Concord. He grew up and remained in Concord until after graduating from Bishop Brady High School. While in high school, Paul was a member of the inaugural hockey team at the high school and continued to play hockey into his 40s. He was a force to be reckoned with out on the ice, especially when he was playing with the N.H. State Police hockey team for their many charitable events.
Paul spent his work career protecting others, ensuring the safety of all was handled with kindness, compassion and to the letter of the law. He worked for 30 years with N.H. Fish and Game, N.H. State Police Auxiliary, Marlborough Police, Swanzey Police and, at the time of his retirement, the Hinsdale and Chesterfield Police Departments. Paul’s expertise as a Special Investigator was sought out by many.
When he was afforded some quiet time, Paul enjoyed the great outdoors, hunting for geese and ducks and fishing. He cherished the times he was able to join his son, Mike, on the great duck hunting expeditions, and his son, Matthew, reeling in fish.
He was a member of Ducks Unlimited. He also enjoyed boating, downhill skiing and golfing. His greatest joy was coaching youth baseball, and he was also instrumental in starting the youth soccer league in Swanzey.
His family and many friends were Paul’s true greatest joy in life and he would do anything for them. He will be missed by many in his community and the area police departments, but more so by his family, his wife of 20 years, Karen L. (Marquit) Bertolami, of Swanzey; his two sons, Matthew P. Bertolami of Keene and Michael P. Bertolami and his wife, Ashley, of Swanzey; his grandchildren and twinkle in his eyes: Jacob, Halee, Haden, Evelyn and Hunter Bertolami; and Aiden and Riley Ramsden; his siblings, Dick and his wife, Joni, and Janet and Theresa, all of Concord; Karen’s children: Krissie Ramsden and her husband, Ian, of Southampton, England; and Jon Andrew and his wife, Lindsay, of West Nyack, N.Y.; several nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.
A celebration of Paul’s life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Tempesta’s Restaurant, 401 Winchester St., Keene.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Paul’s memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey St., 28th Floor, New York NY 10281 (https://www2.jdrf.org).
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mr. Bertolami’s care. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.