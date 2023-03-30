Bertha D. (Messer) Brown, 96, of West Springfield, Mass., passed peacefully on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Heritage Hall West in Agawam, Mass.
Bertha was born the daughter to the late Maude (Greene) and Charles Messer on April 11, 1926, in Greenfield, Mass. She attended school in Westmoreland and graduated from Walpole High School with the class of 1945.
On July 20, 1946, Bertha exchanged vows with Robert J. Brown. They were married in a simple service at St. Bernard Catholic Church with family and friends surrounding them.
Bertha was a devoted homemaker. When she wasn’t taking care of the home you could find her quilting, baking cookies, doing puzzles, or playing card games such as solitaire, pitch or cribbage. Bertha also loved to travel and eat out at fine dining restaurants.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her three children: Richard C. Brown and his wife, Martha, of Branford, Conn.; Linda A. Marciniec and her husband, John, of Springfield, Mass.; and Jennie L. Duprey and her husband, Alan, of Agawam, Mass. She is also survived by six grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, along with cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Brown; her brothers, Arthur Messer, Carl Messer and Elwin Messer; and her sister, Charlotte Duplissie.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will take place later in the spring in the family lot at South Village Cemetery, Westmoreland.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in the memory of Bertha D. Brown to the West Springfield Permanent Firefighters Relief Association, 44 Van Deene Ave., West Springfield MA 01089.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
