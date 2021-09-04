Bernita C. Wheelden, 77, of Hinsdale, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2021, at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital following a period of declining health.
Bernita was born Dec. 26, 1943, the daughter of Thomas D. and Bernice (Fairbanks) Chamberlin. She was raised and educated in town, graduating from Brattleboro High School with the class of 1961. She continued on to the Thompson School for Practical Nurses, where she earned her LPN, graduating in 1963.
She worked 11 years as a fabricator for Clear Solutions in Hinsdale. Previously, she was employed as an LPN at Fletcher Allen Hospital (University of Vermont Medical Center) in Burlington, Vt.
Bernita was first married to Howard Page, who predeceased her in 1976. On April 28, 1984, in Hinsdale, she was married to Stuart J. Wheelden III, who survives.
Besides her husband of 37 years, she is survived by a son, Todd M. Page, and his wife, Jamie, of Rock Hill, S.C.; and a brother, Bruce Chamberlin, and his wife, Eileen, of Stoneham, Mass.
Bernita was predeceased by her sister, Brenda Chamberlin.
In keeping with Bernita’s final wishes, there are no formal funeral services scheduled. A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held in West Brattleboro Cemetery on Mather Road.
Memorial contributions in Bernita’s name may be made to: Bradley House, 65 Harris Ave., Brattleboro VT 05301.
To share a memory or send condolences to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
