Bernice Feld

Bernice “Bernie” Feld (1929-2021)
Surrounded by her loving family, Bernie passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, after a long, full life.
She graduated from San Jacinto High School in 1945 and continued her education at UCLA and the University of Texas, where she made lifelong friends, many of them sorority sisters from Alpha Epsilon Phi. In 1948, she married Mark Lee, with whom she had three children: Jack, Janet and Judy. Bernie remained active and socially engaged until the last few years of her life, with weekly poker and mahjong games, dining out with family and friends, going to movies and theater, and attending her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s school and sports events. Among the organizations she supported with both volunteering and financial assistance were Lighthouse for the Blind, for whom she transcribed English books into braille; Hospice Houston, where she was a volunteer; Reach to Recovery; M.D. Anderson Cancer Survivors Chorus; and Temple Emanu El Sisterhood. She was a lifelong member of Congregation Emanu El, where her parents, Fannie and Mose Feld, had been founding members.
A native Houstonian, she was completely devoted to her family and a wide circle of lifelong friends. She did the daily crossword puzzle and wrote and published poetry that showcased her love for words and witty rhymes. Although she was renowned for her less-than-stellar driving skills, Bernie drew smiles from everyone who knew to steer clear of the lady in the white Lexus with “Nana B” on the license plates.
The central focus of Bernie’s life was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to whom she was “Nana.” She wore a necklace that had charms of each grandchild and great-grandchild, numbering some 23 in all, and she never took it off. Her passing has left an enormous void in all of our lives, and we already miss her huge smile, superb wit and famous chocolate brownies, which she shared with us and everyone in town.
Bernie is survived by her brother, MM (Carole) Feld; her children: Jack (Susan) Lee, Janet (Rick) Cohen and Judy (Jeff) Lyman; her grandchildren: Perry Cohen (Brooks Bull), Jill (Robert) Reichner, Rachel (Dan) Kanter, Stewart (Logan) Lyman, Alison Lyman, Lindsey (Jesse) Hirsch, Justin Lee, Doug, Joanie, David and Angie Aron; and her great-grandchildren, Tucker, Charles and Campbell Lyman, Daniel, Jonah and Nico Hirsch, Emma and Neko Bull-Cohen, Juno and Isadora Reichner, Isaac and Benjamin Kanter, Andrew, Morgan, Lola and Paige Aron; and her dear friends, Shirley Toomim, Celine Kaplan, Julien Rosenthal and Laurie Lee. Bernie was predeceased by her sister and best friend, Lois Marks (Sissy), and her parents.
Sincere thanks go to Theresa Vicroy, M.D., Kim Bloom, M.D., caregivers Carla Jackson, who was Bernie’s beloved confidante and best friend, Catherine White, Dewana Roy and other devoted members of Team Bernie. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Emanu El or MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Funeral Services will be held, Friday, July 16, 2021, in the Kagan Rudy Chapel at Emanu El Memorial Park with Rabbi Oren Hayon officiating. The in-person funeral service is private but you may livestream it at noon Eastern time at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83202712240.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.