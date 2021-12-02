The Honorable Bernard A. Streeter Jr., the 54th mayor of Nashua who also served 15 terms — 30 years — on the Governor’s Executive Council representing District 5, passed away peacefully at age 86 on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack after a long and courageous battle with cancer. His loved ones will continue to honor his great legacy by remembering his great accomplishments and always saying his name.
Bernie was born and raised in Keene. He graduated from Keene High School and then earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Boston University. He began his career in public relations at Colby Sawyer College in New London. He moved his family briefly to Aruba, N.A., where he served as the editor of the Esso News at the Lago Oil Refinery. He then returned to the States, settled with his family in Nashua, and became the director of public relations for the American Cancer Society, Massachusetts Division, and then Somerville Hospital. In 1968 Bernie became the director of public relations at St. John’s Hospital in Lowell, Mass., where he served the next 27 years as Vice President, Public Relations, Development and Marketing and then CEO at St. John’s Medical Center/Saints Memorial Health System Foundation. He then returned to work in his hometown of Nashua and was named Vice President, Public Affairs and Institutional Development at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
He began his lengthy political career in 1970, serving the citizens of the Granite State as a member and eventually “Dean” of the five-member Executive Council. During his 30 years of state service, Councilor Streeter served as Chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation, and was the principal architect of the state’s 10-Year Highway Plan. He also chaired numerous N.H. Dept. of Transportation, N.H. State Hospital, N.H. State Prison and N.H. State Park commissions and presided over all Executive Council public hearings on judicial nominations. At the federal level, Bernie served as a member of the National Health Planning Council, having been appointed by President Ronald Reagan, and the National Advisory Council of the U.S. Public Health Service, appointed by President Gerald Ford.
In 1999, Bernie was elected the 54th Mayor of Nashua. He was re-elected to a second four-year term in 2003. While Mayor he led efforts to begin the city’s acquisition of Pennichuck Water Works and worked with the CFO, instituting major changes in the city’s budgeting and spending process, resulting in a AA-plus bond rating. He hired the city’s first economic development director and worked closely with city and state officials in bringing new businesses and jobs to Nashua. He oversaw the complete renovation of the city’s park system, resolved conflicts over the use of Holman Stadium, was a dedicated supporter of the arts, children and veterans of Nashua over his eight years as Mayor.
Bernie’s involvement in the community is vast. He served on the Board of Directors of the following organizations: The Salvation Army of Nashua, Marguerite’s Place, Nashua Community College, Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce, Greater Nashua United Way and the PLUS Company, where he became the founding chair of the annual “Wild Irish Breakfast” which over 30 years has raised more than $2 million to serve developmentally disabled adults in Greater Nashua. Nashua Community College awarded Bernie the President’s Service Award in both 1999 and 2008 for his public service and support of post-secondary vocational and technical education.
When he began campaigning for public office in 1968, he advocated that the state should enter into a community college system, and in 1970 Nashua became the last of the seven community colleges to open in the state system. Over the years serving on the college’s advisory board, he oversaw many stages of program development, campus improvement and student outreach. Keeping with the college’s student-centered mission, he pursued scholarships to support students in need, and in 2011 was a major force in seeking state funding for the Judd Gregg Hall facility on the NCC campus. In 2018, the college celebrated Bernie’s 50 years of leadership, thanking and honoring him for his dedication and service by renaming the original campus building “Bernie Streeter Hall” during a ceremony at the college.
Bernard A. Streeter Jr. is survived by his wife, Sally Campbell Streeter, of Nashua. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Janice B. Streeter, with whom he had their three children, and who, along with their spouses, survive him: eldest daughter Shannon O’Neill and her husband, Richard, of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; son Christopher Streeter and his wife, Stephanie, of Nashua; and youngest daughter Stephanie Streeter and her husband, Matthew Peters, of Brookline. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Spencer O’Neill of Baltimore; Cameron and Abigail Streeter of Nashua; and TJ McKenna, Ethan, Evan and Kasey Peters, all of Brookline. His extended family includes Sally’s children: Kevin Campbell and his wife, Kara, of Upton, Mass.; Kim Pauduano and her husband, Jeff, of Intervale; Keith Campbell and his husband, Rene Bergeron, of Manchester; Kelly Lerman and her husband, Tom, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla,; and Kristen Heagarty and her husband, Cory, of Dover. Also surviving him are an additional nine grandsons, two granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren. Bernie also leaves behind two brothers: Thompson Streeter and his wife, Joyce, of Keene; and George Streeter of Marlborough; his best friends, Tom and Lucy Jenkins of Nashua; and several nieces and nephews.
Services
Nashua Community College, along with Bernie’s family and friends, will host a gathering to remember this great man on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the building bearing his name, Bernie Streeter Hall, at Nashua Community College, 505 Amherst St., Nashua. On Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. there will be a Celebration of Life service at Gate City Church, 43 Main St., Nashua, with a reception to follow. Interment is private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bernie’s memory to any of the following organizations: The Community Hospice House of Merrimack; The PLUS Company of Nashua; The Salvation Army of Nashua; or the Nashua Community College Scholarship Fund.
The Davis Funeral Home, One Lock St., Nashua (603-883-3401), has been placed in charge of arrangements. An online guest book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com. “One memory light another.”
