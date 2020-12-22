Beonca M. Durling, a longtime resident of Deerfield Beach, Fla., passed away on Dec. 12, 2020, surrounded by her family after a long period of declining health.
Beonca was born on Sept. 14, 1952, in Keene. The loving daughter of Fred and Ann Brow, she is survived by her son, Robert Durling Jr., who loved her with all his heart; and two grandsons, River and Hunter Durling, who will miss her amazing compassion. She is also survived by three younger sisters: Gail Davis Hale of Swanzey; Robin Sortwell of Eau Claire, Mich.; and Tina Brow Nicholson of Gilsum. She was especially fond of her “baby” sister, Tina, whom she lived with the last three years of her life.
She will be missed by so many friends, especially Ms. Angela Vitaliano-LaBatch, her lifelong best friend.
Beonca loved to travel and experience new places, people and things.
Beonca loved working in the healing field that had been a lifelong passion. She had a doctorate degree in metaphysics from Delphi University, a master of science in transpersonal psychology, and a B.S. in vibrational sound and reflective etheric healing.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
