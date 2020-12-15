Beonca M. (Castor) Durling, 68, of Swanzey, passed away on Dec. 12, 2020. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home after a period of declining health with the love of family near. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
