Beonca Durling, a longtime resident of Deerfield Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family on Dec. 12, 2020, in Swanzey, alongside her loving sister, Gail Hale. She passed after a difficult time battling cancer for several years. With the support of her son and loving sisters, Tina and Gail, she finally went into the light to “sleep with the angels”
Beonca was born on Sept. 14, 1952, in Keene, the loving daughter of William R. Castor and Ann Brow (Awalt). From the age of 13 she was raised by her mother, Ann, and her stepfather, Fred Brow.
Beonca had a doctorate degree in metaphysics from Delphi University, a master of science in transitional psychology and a bachelor of science in vibrational sound and reflective etheric healing. She was a NGH certified hypnotist.
Beonca was working in the healing field that has been a lifelong passion. Her qualifications as a vibrational sound healer and message energy therapist are a direct result of 40 years of experience and schooling. Beonca had her own unique style of facilitating the healing of mind, body and spirit by utilizing many different modalities. She was an expert in producing frequencies that soothe and rebalance by immersing you in a healing sound bath that will “take you away.” Beonca was also a licensed message therapist specializing in Swedish, Lomi Lomi, hot stone and reflexology.
She loved to travel and experience new things. Her favorite was to have a happy hour with wine and cheese enjoying the sunset on a beach. Her favorite food was surf and turf. Beonca loved her filet mignon and lobster; a close second was stone crab.
Beonca will be missed by so many friends that she made on the way, particularly Angela Vitaliano-LaBatch, who was her lifelong best friend. Beonca was a very special woman who put everyone she met ahead of herself. Beonca was a selfless woman who loved to help and will be remembered by her willingness to give others all she had to offer.
She is survived by her loving son, Robert Durling Jr., who loved her with all his heart from the day he was born. She is also survived by her sisters: Gale Hale of New Hampshire; Karen Grossy of Florida; Cynthia Bergeron of New Hampshire; Terry Clough of New Hampshire; Deborah Budd of New Hampshire; Tammy Cole of New Hampshire; Robin Sortwell of Wisconsin; and Tina Nicholson of New Hampshire; as well as her grandsons, River Durling and Hunter Durling. They will all sadly miss her amazing compassion.
In keeping with Beonca’s values all services were private.
