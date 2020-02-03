Benjamin P. Charbonneau
Benjamin Peter Charbonneau, 26, died on Jan. 29, 2020, at his home in Boston after a brief illness.
Ben was born Oct. 10, 1993, in Keene. He worked as a manager/bartender at the Beacon Hill Hotel and Bistro and also at the Lenox Hotel in Boston.
He is survived by his mother and father, Margaret and James Charbonneau of Walpole; paternal grandparents, Peter and Elizabeth Charbonneau of Royalston, Mass.; maternal grandmother, Martha Kingsbury of Walpole; a sister, Nicole Glover and husband, Ryan, of Walpole; a brother, Paul Charbonneau and his wife, Emily, of Stoneham, Mass.; two nephews, Asher and Lucas Charbonneau; three nieces, Brook Glover, Lexi Glover and Anna Charbonneau; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by grandfather Albert Kingsbury of Walpole.
Ben attended Vermont Academy then went on to receive a degree from Keene State College, where he was a member of the Sigma Pi fraternity.
Ben was deeply loved by his family and countless friends. His life and love rippled and touched so many people. From the beginning, his soul inspired us all. As his friends said, they, and all of us, are better for knowing him.
Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Walpole, 15 Washington St., Walpole.
Friends may call at the Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene, Thursday, Feb. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. In Ben’s style, there will be a party celebrating his life on the mountain this summer.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Boston Children’s Hospital, in memory of Ben. Contributions can be made at www.bostonchildrens.org/givenow or mail checks, payable to Boston Children’s Hospital, to Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. Please include honoree’s name in the memo line.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Ben, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
