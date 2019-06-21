Belinda J. Schadler
Belinda J. (Lumbra) Schadler, 60, of Keene passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after living with cancer for seven years.
She was born on Jan. 1, 1959, the daughter of Larry and Barbara Lumbra. She grew up in Charlestown, relocating to Keene in 1978. She married the love of her life, Mitch Schadler, in 2001.
Belinda loved creating special memories with her husband, family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband, Mitchell, daughter Elizabeth Guyette and son in-law Brett, stepdaughter Chelsea Williams and son-in-law Troy, and stepson Erik Schadler; her most beloved grandchildren, Ella and Kellen Guyette and Kaden Schadler; her mother, Barbara Lumbra; sister Deborah Johnson and her husband, Karl; her brother Peter Lumbra; and aunts, an uncle, a niece and nephews. Her father Larry Lumbra passed away in 2016.
For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place privately. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
