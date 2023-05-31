Beatrice Rae Harris

Beatrice Rae “Bea” (Wheeler) Harris, age 99, passed away peacefully May 24, 2023 at her home in Aurora, Ohio, with her family by her side.
She was born in Keene on June 25, 1923, to Raymond and Eva (nee Hotchkins) Wheeler.
A former two-time Cleveland area golf champion, Beatrice was a gifted athlete who also enjoyed playing tennis. She loved outdoors activities including fishing and ice skating, was an avid bridge player, and volunteered at The Church in Aurora for decades. She retired from Harris Publishing Co. in Twinsburg, Ohio, as a Vice President after 20 years of distinguished service. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and visited more than 20 countries overseas.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Robert “Bob” Adrian Harris; and her siblings, Minnie Cailler, Lester Wheeler, Rae Ann Duquette and Edith Blake.
She is survived by her two sons, Robert and Bruce, both residents of Aurora, OH; and four cherished grandchildren: Matthew Harris of Denver; Megan Lin of Austin, Texas; Katherine Eubank of Savannah, Ga.; and Brent Harris of Austin, Texas; as well as her great-grandchildren: Asher and Addison Lin, Harris Eubank and Greyson Brown. She is also survived by her sister, Caroline Driscoll, of Keene.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at The Church in Aurora, 146 South Chillicothe Road, Aurora, Ohio. A private family burial will be held at the Aurora Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio (www.johnsonromito.com).